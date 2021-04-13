Laurie Segall John Paul Filo

Laurie Segall gained unprecedented access into several of the fastest-growing extremist movements in the country in 2020 - including QAnon and the Boogaloo Boys. She first gained notoriety by identifying and interviewing founders of disruptive tech companies and examining their impact on society. Segall is also the founder of Dot Dot Dot, a news and entertainment company that explores the intersection of tech and humanity. Previously, she was CNN's senior technology correspondent and the editor-at-large for CNN Tech.