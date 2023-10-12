Chicago nonprofit Latino Art Beat has helped nurture young artists for 25 years

Nonprofit Latino Art Beat helping nurture young artists Nonprofit Latino Art Beat helping nurture young artists 04:07

CHICAGO (CBS) – During this Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 2 met a man who has made it his life's work to help young artists express their culture and creativity.

CBS 2's Joe Donlon had the story exploring Latino Art Beat.

"To have a clear vision of what you'd like to accomplish and be persistent in the pursuit of your dreams." - words of wisdom from artist and instructor Vivian Zapata.

And what else does she tell her students?

"Stick with people who want to help you grow," she said.

"I'm a bit prejudiced because I think this is one of the best Latin Grammy posters they've ever published," said Don Rossi Nuccio.

Zapata said that without the help of Nuccio, she might not be where she is today. And that Latin Grammy poster?

She created the poster back in 2005.

"The notes are kind of dancing and some of them have faces on them," Zapata explained.

It was the first Latin Grammy poster ever designed by a student artist. It was Nuccio who urged the Latin Grammy president to open up the poster competition to the young non-professionals.

"And what happens? Our Illinois student Vivian Zapata wins," Nuccio said.

But that's only one example of how Nuccio changed young artists' lives. There are many through his Chicago-based national nonprofit Latino Art Beat.

Latino Art Beat offers annual visual arts and film competitions to aspiring young people. The award includes scholarships of up to $20,000, but it's about more than money.

"We've allowed them a venue in which they can not only celebrate their heritage but also celebrate their artistic talents," said Nuccio. "I constantly look in awe at the artwork that comes in every year."

Nuccio showed CBS 2 some of the winners.

"Here we have a student artist from Washington, D.C., and this shows her Central American background," he said. "The theme is what Hispanic history and culture means to me."

During this Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 2 met a man who has made it his life's work to help young artists express their culture and creativity. CBS 2's Joe Donlon had the story exploring Latino Art Beat. CBS

He added, "When they draw a picture of their grandfather, and you see the lines in his face, it reaches your heart, and that kid now is sending a message."

Don Rossi Nuccio's love for the arts and education began when he was a child. In his life, he's been everything from a high-level accountant to an impresario. His work has taken him around the globe, meeting everyone from top politicians to Hollywood celebrities.

He began Latino Art Beat 25 years ago in Chicago's Douglass Park.

"We had 300 kids show up," Nuccio said. "I had $300 in my pocket. I passed it out to some of the student winners, and that's how Latino Art Beat started."

The event got from page coverage in the North Lawndale News, and from there, it all took off.

"Richard Daley gives me a call and he said, 'Don, congratulations! You made front page. You're going to do this next year, and we're going to help you,'" Nuccio recalled.

Over the years, Latino Art Beat has grown with competitions across the country and young people don't have to be of Hispanic heritage to participate.

"They will give their interpretation of what they think Hispanic heritage is," Nuccio said. "So we can give a scholarship to a Polish American kid, to a Chinese American kid."

Nuccio said the important thing is to help young people pay it forward and Zapata agreed.

"I'm very inspired by his work," she said. "I strongly believe in that work, providing an outlet to express our culture, the beauty of our culture. I think that's amazing."

Nuccio added, "It's a divine blessing to be able to help young people."

Nuccio said culture, heritage, and background are vital building blocks to help young artists prepare for the future.

To date, Latino Art Beat has given $5 million in scholarships.

To learn more about the program, including how student artists can apply, email LatinoArtBeat@hotmail.com.