Chaos erupts at Union Square during livestreamer Kai Cenat's giveaway

NEW YORK - Chaos erupted Friday after a large, rowdy crowd gathered at Union Square, apparently gathered for YouTuber Kai Cenat's giveaway.

People could be seen tearing at construction barricades and hurling objects, including throwing objects at responding police officers.

Chopper 2 was overhead and spotted people climbing on top of the roof covering the entrance to the Union Square subway station.

One person could be spotted setting off a fire extinguisher.

The crowd was apparently gathered there for livestreamer Kai Cenat's giveaway.

Authorities estimated some 2,000 people were gathered for the giveaway. The raucous behavior broke out roughly around 3 p.m. or so.

Cenat was apparently planning to give away a number of PlayStation consoles.

The NYPD has called for a massive response, and several people could be seen being placed into custody.

People could be seen standing on top of cars and trucks.

So far there have been no reports of serious injuries.

Subways are skipping the Union Square station.

Much of the gathered crowd could be seen peacefully milling about.

