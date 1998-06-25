Langston, Padres Shutout Mariners

It was a play Mark Langston had been waiting for his whole career. And just like that, Wally Joyner horned right in and finished it off.

Langston pitched 6 1-3 strong innings for his first win since April 3 and made a heads-up fielding play against an AL pitcher as the San Diego Padres snapped a two-game losing streak to the Seattle Mariners with a 6-0 win on Thursday.

Steve Finley doubled twice and scored both times and Tony Gwynn drove in two runs for the NL West-leading Padres, who split a pair of home-and-home, two-game series this week with the Mariners, last in the AL West. San Diego opens a three-game home series against AL West-leading Anaheim on Friday night.

With one out and a runner on first in the third inning, Langston let pitcher Ken Cloude's pop-up bunt drop when he saw Cloude coming out of the box slowly. First baseman Wally Joyner came up behind Langston, reached around him and picked up the ball, throwing to second to start a double play.

The convergence of the two left-handers fooled half the stadium, including most of the Padres, who thought Langston made the throw. Shortstop Chris Gomez even congratulated Langston in the dugout. It was such a bang-bang play that general manager Kevin Towers, watching from his box on the press level, thought catcher Carlos Hernandez made the throw.

The play originally was scored 1-6-4, but was changed after the game to 3-6-4.

Langston intended all along to let the bunt drop. "When I saw he didn't run out of the box, I knew that was the double-play ball," he said. "I guess I've got to hit the weight room because Wally kind of pushed me right out of the way and he ended up making the play."

"He said the ball kind of got away from me, but I had it corralled," Langston said.

"He's got no hands," Joyner joked about Langston. "I didn't touch him. He came into me after he missed he ball. He had the right idea, though."

Cloude, in just his second big-league season and not used to batting, said Langston, a 15-year veteran, caught him by surprise.

"But that's a smart pitcher who's been around," Cloude said. "He knew the guy coming up to the plate, like myself, didn't know a whole lot about what he's doing. It's big when you turn a little mistake like I did into a double play."

Manager Bruce Bochy praised Langston for staying in sync even though he's missed three starts in the last month because of off days. This is the first time since his rookie season of 1984 that Langston is the No. 5 starter.

"But I've been doing my work in between and when it's my turn to hand me the ball, I want to go out there and do what I can to keep the game close and give our guys a chance to win," Langston said.

Langston 2-1), a former Mariner, faced one over the minimum through six innings. But he loaded the bases in the seventh on two singles and a walk. Donne Wall came on and got Glenallen Hill to hit a one-hopper back to the mound and threw home to start a 1-2-3 double play. Wall pitched the final 2 2-3 innings for his first save.

Langston allowed four hits in 6 1-3 innings, matching his longest outing this season, struck out four and walked one.

A day after scoring just one run against Randy Johnson, the Padres struck quickly against Cloude (3-7), who lost his sixth straight decision.

Finley atoned for his three straight strikeouts against Johnson by doubling with one out in the first and scoring on Tony Gwynn's double. Gwynn scored on Greg Vaughn's two-out bloop single to right.

Finley doubled off the base of the out-of-town scoreboard in right leading off the third and scored on Ken Caminiti's bloop double to left with one out.

The Padres scored three runs off Seattle's bullpen. Gwynn hit a sacrifice fly off reliever Paul Spoljaric in the seventh and left fielder Hill misplayed a fly ball by Quilvio Veras into a two-run double in the eighth.

Earlier in the seventh, Hill and center fielder Ken Griffey Jr. let Carlos Herandez's blooper fall in for a double.

"Eventually, it (the blame) is going to fall to me, which I don't like, but I have a strong back," Hill said.

Rodriguez, who had three hits in Wednesday night's 2-1 Mariners win, had two more off Langston to extend his hitting streak to 11. He was 10-for-18 in the four games against San Diego.

Cloude gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Notes:

Something you don't see every day: After umpire Angel Hernandez called Veras safe on a pickoff attempt at first base in the seventh inning, Seattle manager Lou Piniella came jogging out to argue. But first baseman David Segui waved off Piniella with his glove, and Piniella did a U-turn and raised his arms as if to indicate, "OK."

Friday night is Retro Night, and the Padres and Angels will wear replicas of their 1978 uniforms. That means a return to the hideous brown and yellow unis that the Padres wore. "That's a bad shirt, man," pitching coach Dave Stewart said.