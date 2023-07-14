Lakewood community to honor Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

On Saturday, the community honored a Colorado man's distinguished service to our country and also his 100th birthday.

Lt. Col. Harvey served in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot with the 332nd Fighter Group's 99th Fighter Squadron or best known as the Tuskegee Airmen. A Congressional Gold Member awardee, Lt. Col. Harvey and his 332nd Fighter Group Weapons pilot team won the USAF's inaugural "Top Gun" team competition in 1949.

At 100 years old Lt. Col. Harvey is one of the last living members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Lakewood PD to Honor Tuskegee Airman In honor of his of his distinguished service to this country and his 100th... Posted by Lakewood Police Department on Friday, July 14, 2023

The bash was at the Wings Over the Rockies Museum. The community met up at Coyote Gulch Park near Yale Avenue and Bear Creek Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. to help "sendoff" Lt. Col. Harvey.

As part of his birthday celebration, the Lakewood Police Department escorted him from his home in Lakewood to the Wings Over the Rockies Museum for the festivities.