LA Pride to draw tens of thousands of people to Hollywood

LA Pride Parade to draw tens of thousands of people to Hollywood LA Pride Parade to draw tens of thousands of people to Hollywood 01:53

The LA Pride Parade, one of the largest in the country, is expected to get under in Hollywood.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday at Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, then head north on Highland, east on Hollywood Boulevard, south on Cahuenga Boulevard and back to Sunset Boulevard.

A crowd of 100,000 people is possible. This year marks the 54th year for the parade, which will also feature a free, LA Pride Block Party, which starts at noon and will continue until 8 p.m. on Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets.

The event will include vendor and information booths, a beer garden, food trucks and live entertainment. LA Pride festivities began Saturday with Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park.