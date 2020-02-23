How to watch the Kobe Bryant memorial on February 24

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be remembered at a memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. PT, or 1 p.m. ET. Bryant and Gianna, who was 13 years old, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26.

There were 20,000 tickets available for purchase. More than 100,000 people tried to get tickets, according to CBS Los Angeles. Streets and businesses around the arena will be closed.

How to watch

Date: Monday, February 24

: 1 p.m. ET. Doors to Staples Center will open at 8 a.m., and everyone with tickets is asked to be in their seats by 9:45 a.m. Where to watch: The memorial will be livestreamed on CBSN and in the video player above, or watch on fuboTV (get a free trial).

The memorial will be livestreamed on CBSN and in the video player above, or watch on fuboTV (get a free trial). Live updates: Follow along on CBSNews.com

Vanessa Bryant announced the plans for memorial in an Instagram post earlier this month. In the Instagram post, she revealed that the memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles later this month. She also pointed out the significance of the date chosen, February 24, 2020 — or 2/24/20.

"#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together, " she wrote in the post.

Gianna, who hoped to play for the WNBA someday, wore a number 2 jersey, and NBA great Kobe Bryant wore number 24. The Los Angeles Lakers star played his entire 20-season professional career with the purple-and-gold team.

A private funeral was held at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on February 7, according to Entertainment Tonight.