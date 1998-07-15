Keeping Cool In The Heat

The hot weather across the nation has been more than uncomfortable - it's been dangerous for those unprepared to counter the physical effects of the high temperatures.

Too much heat and humidity can make people seriously ill, especially the elderly and the very young, reports CBS This Morning Health Correspondent Dr. Emily Senay.



Several people have suffered from heat-related illnesses, and the soaring temperatures in the South have been blamed for at least 50 deaths.

Here are some tips on how to cope with the high temperatures and still enjoy the summer outdoors:

Wear light clothing. Open-weaved fabrics are best because they allow air to reach the body.

Try to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day if you have air conditioning. If that's not possible, try to run a fan that can circulate the air in the room.

Drink plenty of fluids. Avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks. They increase urine output, which can lead to dehydration. Most health experts suggest drinking about eight glasses of water a day. People lose about 10 cups of water daily through perspiration, urine, and bowel movements. It's important to keep replenishing your body with liquid to maintain proper kidney function.

Never leave anyone in a locked car during the hot weather, even for just a few minutes. Temperatures can rise quickly in the car, leaving those inside to suffer heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. Both conditions are serious, and heat stroke can be fatal.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion are nausea, vomiting, and cramps in the legs or arms. People with heat exhaustion can still sweat, but their body has trouble compensating for the high temperatures. Someone with heat exhaustion can be treated in an emergency room with fluids, administered both orally and intravenously.

Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer compensate for the heat by sweating. Organs begin to fail, and the body starts to shut down. Victims should go to the hospital emergency room for immediate treatment.

