Katie Couric's Notebook: Illinois Governor

The allegations are astounding. Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich faces federal charges that he put President-elect Obama's Senate seat up for sale. Prosecutors say they have tapes of Blagojevich discussing how he could benefit by picking Mr. Obama's replacement, either getting money or a job for himself or his wife. Although there's no evidence Mr. Obama was aware of it, Blagojevich allegedly considered ways he could be named to a cabinet post or as an ambassador in exchange for his senate choice.

Illinois has a history of political corruption, but it's ironic that Blagojevich took office five years ago as a reformer, promising to clean up the mess left by former Gov. George Ryan, who's now serving six years for fraud and racketeering.

Mr. Obama's seat is vacant because the American people wanted change. If these allegations are true, it's clear change may be needed even more badly back home.