Flag raised at Colorado State Capitol in recognition of Juneteenth

State leaders and legislators met Tuesday morning to raise the Juneteenth flag outside the Colorado State Capitol.

Wednesday marks the third year Juneteenth will be celebrated in Colorado as an official federal holiday.

Lieutenant Gov. Dianne Primavera, state Sen. James Coleman and more Colorado leaders spoke on the importance of Juneteenth before the flag was raised. They sat the flag raising pays homage for generations of Black people who fought for freedom and equal rights.

"Making Juneteenth a state holiday means Colorado would not only recognize that Black people are free, but that all people are free," Coleman said. "It is a recognition that we not only desire for some Coloradans to prosper, but for all to prosper, and for all Coloradans, regardless of race or background, to earn a living wage, have an affordable place to call home, and get the equitable access to health care and education people need to move forward and thrive."