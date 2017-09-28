Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed to fans Thursday that she has breast cancer. The "Veep" star tweeted, "Just when you thought...," alongside a statement.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," the statement said.

Louis-Dreyfus, who recently announced that "Veep" is coming to a close, made Emmy history earlier this month when she won her sixth straight outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer in the HBO show.

On Thursday, she said she was grateful to have resources, and support from loved ones.

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," she wrote.

"The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality," she added.

"Veep" will come to an end in 2018 when it wraps its seventh season. Earlier in September, Louis-Dreyfus tweeted, "It's true BUT don't despair cuz we still have a whole season 7 to write and film." She also told the Hollywood reporter at the time, "We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series."

Louis-Dreyfus is well loved by her co-stars. Tony Hale told "CBS This Morning" of the actress, "Whoever's number one on the call sheet, who's the star, sets the tone. And she's so giving and kind and a team player -- and that makes a massive difference."