Judge: No More McDougal Delays

Whitewater figure Susan McDougal was granted what a judge called the final delay in her trial on charges of embezzling $150,000 from conductor Zubin Mehta and his wife.

McDougal must appear for trial July 24 and there will be no further delays, Superior Court Judge Steven Suzukawa said Monday.

The case was delayed repeatedly while McDougal served time in prison for contempt after refusing to testify before a grand jury probing the Whitewater land deal involving President Clinton and his wife.

McDougal was not in court Monday as her attorney Mark Geragos asked for another delay on the basis that prosecutors belatedly turned over 1,000 new documents in the case last week.

Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Semow sought a warrant for her arrest, which Suzukawa denied.

"She is absolutely anxious to get to trial," Geragos told reporters. "She wants to get this behind her, and I don't blame her. With all the other things going on in her life, I want to get this out of her hair."

McDougal has pleaded innocent to charges including grand theft, check forgery, and fraudulent use of credit cards, dating back to 1989. She is accused of making unauthorized personal purchases and charging them to her employers.

Geragos said the newly disclosed documents include indications that other members of the Mehta's household staff wrote checks on Mrs. Mehta's account.

McDougal was released from an Arkansas prison June 25 because of medical concerns about her spine. She had served 3 1/2 months of a two-year prison sentence for her 1996 fraud-related convictions in the Whitewater investigation.

Before beginning that sentence, she served 18 months on a civil contempt of court citation for refusing to answer questions before a Whitewater grand jury.

She faces trial Sept. 28 in federal court in Little Rock, Ark., on two contempt counts and an obstruction of justice charge. The charges came after she refused to answer questions about the Clintons.

Also Monday, Whitewater prosecutor Kenneth Starr asked a Little Rock judge not to bother with a hearing to consider dismissing her May 4 criminal indictment on those charges.

In court filings, McDougal's lawyers claimed that Starr knew of alleged payments to prosecution witness David Hale from forces opposed to President Clinton that were backed by Richard Mellon Scaife. The Pennsylvania publisher donated money to a Pepperdine University professorship that Starr once considered taking.

Responding Monday, Starr called McDougal's conflict of interest claims against him "speculative at best."

Written by Linda Deutsch