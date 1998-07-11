Jordan Leads Cards Over Astros

Matt Morris was in midseason form, which is pretty remarkable considering it was only his second start.

The St. Louis Cardinals got the first of their three injured starters back from the disabled list Friday night, with Morris throwing six shutout innings in a 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros.

After being sidelined since mid-April by a strained right shoulder, he struck out six, walked none, allowed only three singles and threw a first-pitch strike to the first 17 batters he faced.

"All last year, I don't think I did that well," Morris said. "If you can make a pitch one time, you can make it every time."

The only thing Morris didn't get was a victory after the Cardinals coughed up a 3-0 lead in the eighth. Brian Jordan's RBI single off Jay Powell snapped a 3-3 tie and made a winner of reliever Curtis King (2-0), who got the last two outs in the eighth after giving up a tying two-run single to Craig Biggio.

"It's tough, because right now we ought to be talking about Matt Morris' first win," manager Tony La Russa said. "The lift he gave us tonight was outstanding.

"That's as good as I've ever seen him."

Two other starters, Donovan Osborne and Alan Benes, are still on the disabled list. Osborne, who has shoulder tendinitis, could start a rehab assignment next week. Benes, who had offseason rotator cuff surgery, isn't expected back until September.

"They've lost some guys that are some really great pitchers," Astros manager Larry Dierker said. "If they get these guys back, they could put on a run."

Ray Lankford had a three-run home run for the Cardinals, who have won only three of 14 and are 12 ½ games behind Houston in the NL Central. The Astros lost for the third time in 10 games.

Lankford doubled off C.J. Nitkowski (3-3) to open the eighth for the Cardinals' first hit in five innings. Mark McGwire drew his major league-leading 17th intentional walk before Jordan, with two strikes, lined a single to right off Powell. Willie McGee, who had been 3-for-37, added a two-run single.

"Jordan is pretty good about taking a two-strike approach," Dierker said. "He'll take some pretty wild rips early in the count sometimes to try and hit one out, but he's pretty tough with two strikes."

La Russa batted his pitcher eighth in the starting order for the second straight game in an effort to create more run-producing opportunities for the heart of the order. The ploy worked in the third.

Eli Marrero, who batted ninth behind Morris, singled to start the third and went to second on a single by Royce Clayton before Lankford homered off Mike Hampton on an 0-2 pitch. Lankford had been batting .197 against left-handed pitching with only one home run.

Jeff Brantey pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

The Astros scored three runs off reliever John Frascatore to tie it at 3 in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Dave Clark got his first RBI in 28 pinch at-bats when his bouncer deflected off Frascatore's glove and dribbled into shallow right field for a double. Biggio, hitless in his first eight at-bats in the series, followed with a two-run single off King to tie it.

The Cardinals won despite another quiet game from McGwire, who was 0-for-3. McGwire leads the majors with 37 homers, but has gone 18 at-bats without the long ball.

Hampton made his second start since coming off the disabled list from a strained left groin. He lasted six innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

Notes:



The Cardinals made room for Morris on the roster by demoting right-hander Manny Aybar to Triple-A Memphis. Aybar is 3-5 with a 7.25 ERA in 15 games, 10 of them starts.

Pitcher Brad Lidge, Houston's first-round pick in the June draft, will make his first appearance on Saturday night for Class A Quad City.

Cardinals bench coach Carney Lansford will miss several games to attend funeral services for his father Tony, who died Tuesday.

The loss snapped Houston's four-game winning streak at Busch Stadium.

Moises Alou is 1-for-11 for his career against Morris.