Jones Files Still Under Seal

A federal judge in Arkansas isn't going to release secret court files in the Paula Jones case just yet. The judge has put off indefinitely her decision to release those files in Jones' sexual harassment lawsuit against President Clinton.

The judge pushed back the effective date of her order until Monday but said that, even then, no documents would be released until she ruled otherwise.

In his request Thursday, Mr. Clinton said the judge may not be aware that there was much evidence collected, but not submitted to the court, that also would be unsealed under the order. For example, his lawyers said Jones' lawyers would be free to release any material they collected during the case's discovery phase but didn't file with the court.

In any case, Mr. Clinton said the media have no right of access to the material and that both sides' right to a fair trial could be jeopardized by its release.

In a footnote to the filing, Mr. Clinton's lawyers said they were filing a list of material that remains under seal. Apparently, that list was filed secretly under the gag order Wright imposed in October.

A dozen media organizations asked her to unseal the record in February as allegations of a possible presidential affair and coverup surfaced.

The judge denied the request, but the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked her to reconsider the denial after she tossed out Jones' lawsuit in April.

In her June 30 ruling, Wright said her dismissal of Jones' case eliminated the chance that the material would taint a potential jury for Jones' trial even if it occurred sometime next year.

But Mr. Clinton lawyers argued that the right to a fair trial would be hurt regardless of how much time elapsed.

"Unsealing the court record and discovery here would have precisely the result the courts uniformly reject - plaintiff, the media, and others could improperly use the fruits of the court's compulsory processes and court records for profit and political gain," Mr. Clinton's lawyers said.

"Indeed, the temptation to abuse the compulsory processes of the courts and court records is particularly high in cases such as this one against a sitting president."

Other media organizations who sued to lift the order include CBS, The New York Times, Pulitzer Publishing, USA Today, ABC, NBC, CNN, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, Fox News Network, the Society of Professional Journalists, and Little Rock Newspapers Inc., the publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

