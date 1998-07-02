Jones Chips Two Out In Braves' Win

The right-centerfield wall at Tropicana Field is 370 feet from home plate. From Chipper Jones' vantage, his game-winning hit cleared by about half a foot.

"It was a line drive that had a little topspin on it," Jones said after his second homer of the game -- a two-run, two-out, ninth-inning shot off Roberto Hernandez -- gave the Atlanta Braves a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays on Wednesday night.

"No way I thought it was going out off the bat. I hit it just good enough ... A guy that throws that hard, you've got to look heater. And I got one."

Jones lined a 1-1 pitch after Walt Weiss singled off Hernandez (0-3), who was trying to protect a 5-4 lead the Devil Rays took with two runs in the eighth.

"Right pitch, wrong location," Hernandez said. "There are days you can make a pitch like that and get away with it. Today, I didn't."

The homer was the 20th of the season for Jones, who hit a solo shot off Julio Santana in the first inning. Judging from the reaction of the crowd of 41,100 -- largest of seven interleague games at Tropicana Field -- a lot of fans were pulling for the former Florida high school star.

"It was an emotional feeling," Jones said. "I've got a ton of friends here, a ton of friends. To be able to come out and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat was just a tremendous thrill."

Tampa Bay took a 5-4 lead in the eighth on an RBI single by Dave Martinez and RicButler's sacrifice fly off Russ Springer (5-3), who got the victory despite allowing two runs in his only inning.

Kerry Lightenberg pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

"You don't ever accept losing, but you have to keep a perspective on it," Tampa Bay manager Larry Rothschild said, refusing to second-guess the way Hernandez pitched to Jones.

"The games we've won in the last two months, he's been in the middle of all of them. I'm not going to criticize him."

The Devil Rays took a 3-1 lead off John Smoltz in the first, only to fall behind again when the Braves rallied for three runs in the third.

Andres Galarraga, who homered twice Tuesday night, got his 71st RBI when he was hit by a pitch in the left arm with the bases loaded. The next batter, Javy Lopez, singled off Santana to drive in two runs to put the Braves up 4-3.

Paul Sorrento had an RBI single for Tampa Bay, and John Flaherty drove in two more with another first-inning single off Smoltz, who settled down after that.

The Atlanta starter worked out a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when former teammate Fred McGriff lined to third base before Smoltz struck out Sorrento to end the threat.

McGriff, who was 0-for-4, also failed to produce with the tying run in scoring position in the seventh inning when reliever John Rocker got him to tap back to the right of the mound to strand Quinton McCracken at second.

"We hit some balls hard, but this game is dictated by the end result," Rothschild said. "That's the life we lead. You have to accept that. At this level, you just have to get the job done."

Santana allowed four runs and four hits in six innings for Tampa Bay. He walked three and struck out before being replaced by Albie Lopez.

Smoltz scattered seven hits over six innings, struck out six and walked two.

Notes

There will be a matchup between All-Star pitchers Greg Maddux and Rolando Arrojo on Thursday.

The Devil Rays had planned to pitch Arrojo on Friday night in Toronto, but learned the Cuban defector's passport has expired since the team last visited the Blue Jays in May.

Santana was the only Tampa Bay starter other than Arrojo to win a game in June.

Galarraga, who was hit on the lef wrist with a pitch in the seventh inning Tuesday night, was in the lineup as Atlanta's designated hitter. He has been hit by pitches 11 times this season and 123 times during his career.