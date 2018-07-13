Jonathan Vigliotti CBS/Michele Crowe

Jonathan Vigliotti is a CBS News correspondent based in Los Angeles. He previously served as a foreign correspondent for the network's London bureau. His work appears across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms including the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," "CBS Mornings," "Sunday Morning," "Face The Nation" and "48 Hours."

Vigliotti's reporting has taken him to more than three dozen countries and territories across six continents. He's covered the civil war in Syria, the refugee crisis in the Mediterranean, terrorist attacks in Europe, climate change in the Arctic and America's historic wildfires in the west. He was the first national correspondent to report from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, and provided extensive coverage of America's first Covid outbreak inside a Seattle-area nursing home as well as the larger crisis in senior care facilities nationwide. His breaking news coverage of the Manchester Arena attack in England was part of a body of work recognized with an Edward R. Murrow award for overall excellence. For his in-depth feature reports he's swam with endangered sperm whales off the coast of Sri Lanka, scuba-dived with great white sharks in Mexico, made argan oil with Morocco's Berber women, climbed to the top of a 200-foot sequoia in California and reported on animal extinction in Kenya.

He joined CBS News in 2015 as a correspondent for Newspath, CBS News' 24-hour newsgathering service.

Before CBS, Vigliotti worked at WNBC-TV in New York City, where he received Emmys for his reporting on the Boston bombing and Hurricane Sandy. He traveled to Greenland for three weeks to report on climate change's impact on polar bears as part of a grant awarded by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. He has also served as contributor for Current TV and the New York Times' Travel, Business and Sports sections.

Previously, Vigliotti reported at WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami, Florida, where he covered the earthquake in Haiti and earned a Emmy for his half-hour primetime special on loopholes in Florida's gun laws.

He began his career reporting for KJCT-TV in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Vigliotti grew up in Westchester, New York, and earned a degree in Journalism from Fordham University where he was an Edward A. Walsh Scholar.