Johnson Will Not Suspend Phillips

Lawrence Phillips, who was accused of punching a woman at a nightclub, is off the hook as far as Miami Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson is concerned.

Johnson said he met with the running back and his agent Monday.

"After gathering all the information I could and after talking with Lawrence, I believe the information that he presented to me and that he didn't do anything wrong," Johnson said in a statement.

Unless new information is forthcoming, Johnson said "the incident is history."

Phillips joined the Dolphins on Dec. 2 after his release by St. Louis in what was seen as a second chance for the running back, after several brushes with the law since he turned professional.

Last month, Phillips ran into trouble again for allegedly punching a woman in the face at a suburban nightclub after she refused to dance with him, according to Plantation police.

Phillips denied hitting the woman and was allowed to leave the nightclub but was ordered not to return.

Police planned to send a report to the state attorney's office once they finished their own investigation into the June 27 incident. There was no immediate response to messages left with Plantation police and with Phillips' agent, Mitch Frankel, seeking comment.

