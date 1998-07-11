Johnson Ks 15 In M's Shutout

Randy Johnson still had a lot of fight left in him.

After

knocking teammate David Segui out of the lineup as the result of a clubhouse fight Friday night, the unhappy Seattle Mariners ' left-hander knocked the Anaheim Angels out of first place for the first time since June 15.

Johnson struck out 15 in his first shutout of the season as the Mariners beat the Angels 2-0 Saturday.

The Angels' seventh loss in eight games knocked them a half-game behind Texas, which beat Oakland 4-2 Saturday.

"You can't pitch any better than he did today," manager Lou Piniella said. "It makes you wonder where that stuff's been all year. It goes to show you it's there."

Johnson (8-8) allowed five hits and two walks in his first shutout since last Aug. 8, when he beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0.

"I look for him to be up for a majority of the time from now on in," pitching coach Stan Williams said. "I'd like to see him run off a nice, long streak of wins and shutout innings and what have you. He's certainly capable with the stuff he has."

Friday, Johnson knocked Segui -- the Mariners' leading hitter with a .329 batting average -- out of the game with a sprained right wrist. Although no punches were thrown, the 6-foot-10 Johnson went after the 202-pound Segui, who gave away nine inches and 28 pounds, three hours before the game.

Despite hs sore wrist, Segui played and went 3-for-5 in the Mariners' 11-inning, 5-3 loss to Anaheim Friday night. The Mariners don't know when to expect him back. After the game, he had his injured wrist wrapped in ice.

"He sprained his wrist in the fight yesterday and he's going to be out for a few days," Piniella said.

Johnson went after Segui after Segui made a remark about him to teammate Jay Buhner, said eyewitness Mike Pease of Seattle radio station KJR. His charge carried the two players into Buhner's locker, where teammates, Piniella and Williams broke up the profanity-laced wrestling match.

Johnson, 34, has been unhappy with the Mariners ownership and front office since November when they said they wouldn't offer him a contract extension. Johnson asked to be traded, but the Mariners announced last month that they planned to keep him for the remainder of the season.

He will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Piniella took Johnson to task for his lack of consistency this season. He said Johnson hasn't demonstrated the kind of fire he showed Saturday on a consistent basis.

"Look, I understand the position he's in," Piniella said. "But at the same time, you get paid to do a job and you've got to get it done to the best of your ability every time out.

"You've got to put your personal feelings aside and your professionalism has to come out every day. If you let outside influences affect your performance in this business, then you're going to have something affect you every day."

Johnson has declined to talk to the media since last month.

The Angels said Johnson looked like the pitcher who won an AL Cy Young Award in 1995.

"I don't know where he's been, but that was him," Cecil Fielder said. "Without a doubt, that was the old Randy. That's the way Randy used to throw. Just like that."

Said Angels manager Terry Collins: "I picked up the paper this morning and saw that he had some type of spat yesterday. I kind of felt that we might be in for a long time. This guy pitches with great emotions and he had it today."

Edgar Martinez had a two-run single off knuckleballer Steve Sparks (3-1) in the sixth inning after the Mariners loaded the bases on Joey Cora's two-out single and walks to Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez.

"He threw a slider and it stayed basically in the middle of the plate," Martinez said. "I was able to hit it."

The Mariners were hitting .185 (12-for-65) with the bases loaded, the worst in the majors, before Martinez's soft line drive single to center.

Griffey, who leas the AL with 37 homers, struck out twice and walked twice.

In the eighth, rookie left fielder Shane Monahan made the defensive play of the game behind Johnson, diving to catch Tim Salmon's sinking line drive for the final out of the inning with Darin Erstad at third and Craig Shipley at second.

Erstad got aboard on a fielding error by Johnson and Shipley followed with a single. They moved up on catcher John Marzano's passed ball.

Sparks went 6 1-3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks.

Notes

Johnson has 18 career shutouts. It was his fourth complete game this year and the 49th of his career.

Johnson struck out 12 or more batters in his fifth straight start. He has 10 or more strikeouts 93 times in his career.

Johnson struck out 15 for the third time this season and moved into a tie with Philadelphia's Curt Schilling for the major league strikeout lead with 185. He has struck out 15 or more hitters 17 times in his career.

Monahan had two hits for the second straight time in his second major league start. He doubled in the third, moved to third on Rico Rossy's infield out, but was called out at the plate when he attempted to score on Marzano's ground ball to second baseman Justin Baughman.

The Mariners were 1-for-3 with the bases loaded Saturday.