John McCain: U.S. Can't Dictate Egypt's Future

Sen. John McCain said on Sunday he was "concerned" about the potential impact the Egyptian opposition group Muslim Brotherhood might have on the nation's political future, but emphasized that it was not the United States' place to dictate the direction of the negotiations.

In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," McCain lodged concerns about "a lot of the behavior of the Muslim Brotherhood," but said that the country's future was "up to the Egyptian people and government."

"This revolution is theirs," he told CBS' Bob Schieffer. "They want us to assist. They don't want us to dictate."

But he warned that if the Muslim Brotherhood were to gain influence in the Egyptian government, it could have serious consequences in the U.S. and beyond.

Complete Coverage: Anger in the Arab World

"A lot of the positions they have taken including their failure to recognize Israel's right to exist," he said. "So I'm very worried about it. The best way to ensure that no extremist element hijacks this election is to have a free and fair election that is truly transparent, that brings in all the democratic forces and factors in Egypt into this process. And voter education has a lot to do with it."

McCain said that the Obama administration should have foreseen the nation's recent political turmoil, and argued that his response to similar anti-government protests in Iran in 2009 "sent a very bad signal" to dictators worldwide.

"We should have seen this coming when the Egyptian government failed to move forward with a process of democratization. The last election was particularly flawed," he said.

McCain emphasized that, ultimately, a pro-democracy global agenda would serve U.S. interests, and criticized the Obama administration for what he thought was a weak effort in pursuing such a path.

"This administration and the liberal left in America viewed Bush's democracy efforts as a way or an excuse to go to war," he said. "When president Obama refused to support the people in the streets of Tehran - when a young woman bled to death, and that was a scene seen by the world, and this administration did nothing - that sent a very bad signal to all of these dictatorships."

McCain added that he did not think America should have gone to war with Egypt, but said that "we should have spoken up for them, just as Ronald Reagan spoke up for the people behind the Iron Curtain, just as throughout our history we have had a fundamental belief and commitment that all of us are endowed with certain inalienable rights."