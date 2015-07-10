John Boehner: Confederate flag "should be gone" from national cemeteries

(CBS News) - While the confederate flag has been removed from the state house grounds in South Carolina, the debate over the fate of the flag in federal cemeteries continues.

The decision to remove the flag from the confederate memorial in South Carolina came out weeks after nine church members from Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina were killed during a bible study.

In an interview Friday to air Sunday on Face the Nation, House Speaker John Boehner weighed in on the controversy over the flag flying over statehouse grounds.

"It was a great example of people of faith using their faith to heal, rather than to divide," he said, in applauding the people of South Carolina's actions.

But Congress failed to reach an agreement to remove the flag from national cemeteries and the House Leadership had to pull a bill because the debate became heated quickly and instead, the Speaker suggested a panel be formed to study the issue.

"It was beginning to become a political football. And I just thought it was time to stop. Let's have a discussion with responsible members of Congress to try to bring some resolution this," Boehner said.

But in his own view, there should be no debate.

"In my view, this issue's settled. The flag should be gone," he told John Dickerson.