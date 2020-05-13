Joe Biden picks up more delegates in Nebraska primary win

CBS News projects Joe Biden will win the Nebraska primary Tuesday night. CBS News estimates he picked up at least another 20 delegates out of the 33 up for grabs in Nebraska, giving him 1,444 of the 1,991 needed to clinch the nomination.

President Trump won the Republican primary, and Senator Ben Sasse won the Republican primary for his seat, The Associated Press projected.

Voting took place in person in Nebraska on Tuesday, although the state had encouraged votes to vote early by mail. Secretary of State Bob Evnen told The Omaha World-Herald that three-quarters of regular primary voters had requested mail ballots. Mail ballots were due by May 1.

"We anticipate that voting at the polls will be much lighter for this primary than in the past," Evnen said, citing internal analysis that as few as 25,000 people might show up statewide.

Polling precincts told CBS Omaha affiliate KMTV they saw some of their lowest turnout in years.

"By far, this is the slowest we've ever seen," said Gary Bussard, the inspector of the precinct at Omaha Burke High School. According to KMTV, only nine voters came in during the first three hours the polls were open at the Burke location. Across town at Elkhorn South, the three precincts combined for 50 voters over its first four hours.

"I wanted to do it in person and I live pretty close so I thought I would make the trip over," Brent Roberts, a first-time voter, told KMTV.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse told KMTV the county had already received more than 108,000 mail-in ballots. He said they are predicting 35% overall turnout for the election.

"This is going to be one of the biggest if not the biggest primary in our state and it is all because of the early voting," Kruse said.