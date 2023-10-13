Jews unite in solidarity across New York City for war-torn Israel Jews unite in solidarity across New York City for war-torn Israel 02:00

NEW YORK -- Jewish New Yorkers are coming together across the city to support each other and Israel.

CBS New York visited several communities on Thursday night.

Handwritten notes top boxes of Band-Aids that were being packed up and shipped out to Israel.

"The people ... the people here feel their pain. They feel their beating heart. It's literally apparent by the unbelievable outpouring of love from everyone in this room," said Israel Kugel of the Chabad Young Professional of the Upper West Side.

The organization put out the call Thursday afternoon and within six hours had already received hundreds of donations, everything from first aid for Israel Defense Forces soldiers to toys and clothes for their families.

"So if there's one silver lining, it really shows the strength and solidarity of the Jewish people," Kugel said.

CBS New York saw boxes that were going straight to the airport, and the Chabad said it plans to do another drive as soon as next week.

Hours earlier in Borough Park, thousands of Jewish New Yorkers filled the streets for a vigil.

"It's certainly inspiring. Of course, we pray for those who've been taken captive, hostages," NYPD Ins. Richie Taylor said.

Taylor watched over the peaceful prayers.

"It was a very meaningful night for so many people here in Borough Park. From the police department, we made sure everyone was safe, provided counterterrorism measures," Taylor said.

In Clinton Hill, students and families gathered to light candles and stand strong for their brothers and sisters in the war.

"This is not 1933. We are not silent. We are not going to be complicit. We are not going to let the world turn its head away from what's happening," resident Lara Krinsky said.

Krinsky said she has felt helpless in New York.

"Every single one of us knows someone who has been called up to battle. Every one of us knows someone on the front lines. Many of us are friends with people who are in Hamas' hands right now," Krinsky said.

Rabbi Yossi Eliav told his congregation there is strength in their resolve.

"We believe through doing good we're actually having an effect, a direct effect for the good in Israel," Eliav said.

Those who cannot fight are finding ways to join the fight.