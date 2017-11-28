Jerome Powell promises stability at Fed in Senate committee hearing

President Donald Trump's pick to chair the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, sought to convey stability and continuity in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, while the committee's top members expressed dueling hopes for his tenure.

Powell has been a member of the Fed's board since 2012, prior to which he worked for the Carlyle Group, the global investment firm. He is nominated to succeed Janet Yellen, whose four-year term as chair ends in February.

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), the banking committee chair, welcomed Powell and expressed his hope that the nominee would strike a balance between maintaining stability and "a vibrant, growing economy."

Ranking member Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) was more critical of Powell's nomination, although he praised the man's experience and past positions.

"I'm disappointed that President Trump has broken with tradition of reappointing the last president's Reserve chair," he said. "This admin has also broken with the tradition of making the Federal government more diverse. That said, Governor Powell, those mistakes were not yours," he said.

In deciding not to offer Yellen another four years as chair, Mr. Trump made her the only Fed leader in nearly four decades not to be re-nominated for a second term.

Brown expressed his hope that Powell would maintain the Federal Reserve's independence and a strong regulatory stance.

In his opening remarks, Powell indicated he would continue the central bank's gradual pace of rate hikes while being open to reforming regulations.

"We expect interest rates to rise somewhat further and the size of our balance sheet to gradually shrink," he said. The Fed has begun gradually shrinking its balance sheet, which swelled after the financial crisis from bond purchases it made to help reduce long-term borrowing rates.

"I'm concerned about the direction of financial deregulation," he said, recalling the financial crisis of 2008, which started with the financial industry. 'I still see the blight, 200 yards from my house, that happened in large part due to Wall Street overreach."

On banking regulations, Powell said, "we have sought to tailor regulation and supervision to the size and risk profile of banks, particularly community institutions

"We will continue to consider appropriate ways to ease regulatory burdens while preserving core reforms ... so that banks can provide the credit to families and businesses necessary to sustain a prosperous economy," he said.

Among those reforms, Powell mentioned the stricter standards for capital and liquidity that banks must maintain under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and the annual "stress tests" that the biggest banks must undergo to show they could withstand a severe downturn.

Answering a question from Crapo, Powell expressed support for a bill that would exempt banks with less than $10 billion in assets from the Volcker rule, a highly contested part of the Dodd-Frank law.

The Yellen Fed has raised rates four times starting in December 2015, including two rate hikes this year. Economists expect a third rate hike to occur in December, and they're projecting at least three additional rate increases in 2018.