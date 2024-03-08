Retiring University of Denver professor Jeanne Abrams looks back on career, efforts to highlight Jews in the West

Dr. Jeanne Abrams was recently inducted into the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame Dr. Jeanne Abrams was recently inducted into the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame 02:23

Dr. Jeanne Abrams was recently inducted into the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame. She has devoted her life to preserving history and has a special passion for highlighting Jews in the Rocky Mountain West.

Dr. Jeanne Abrams

Abrams is the daughter of Holocaust survivors. She was born in Stockholm, Sweden, and emigrated with her family to the United States as a young child.

Although they received little formal schooling themselves, Abrams' parents knew the value of education for their daughter's future.

"My mother walked me to the library. It was probably a good half hour walk, it was exceedingly cold, we took a bus back, and I probably devoured those books in a day or two and couldn't wait until I could go back," she said.

Abrams is now retiring after 42 years as emeritus professor at the University of Denver. She stepped into the role of teaching early.

"I do recall also probably around first or second grade helping my father study the civics book for him to get his citizenship," she said.

In her role as curator of the Beck Archives at DU's Center for Judaic Studies, Abrams worked to preserve hundreds of thousands of documents and memorabilia of Jewish life in the Rocky Mountains.

Dr. Jeanne Abrams

Although Jews were leaders in building Colorado's economy and political culture, Abrams says their role in philanthropy is what stands out the most, with institutions such as National Jewish and Rose hospitals.

Abrams' scholarly interests over the years have been eclectic.

"I have always been attracted to colonial American colonial history," she said.

She authored eight books, including one on America's first ladies.

"I'm thrilled that I was able to tell some of the stories of those very famous women and the women who were just everyday ordinary women," she said. "I think that has something to do with my being an immigrant and having appreciation for what America has offered to me and my family."

When she was inducted into the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame, Abrams couldn't help but think of her parents.

"I think my parents would have been ecstatic," she said.