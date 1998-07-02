Japan Takes Its Medicine

Under intense pressure from the United States, Japan says it will take the harsh medicine needed to fix its ailing bank system, the same cure used by the United States in the 1980s to clean up after the collapse of some savings and loans, and one Japan hopes will stop its economic slide.

The first step is to identify sick banks and try to merge them with healthier ones. Banks that are too far gone will be taken over by a government bank, which will liquidate bad loans and keep cash flowing to healthy businesses. The bailout will cost hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars.

Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto was upbeat, saying "We need to change bad borrowers to good borrowers."

But there was no word of a massive tax cut, which disappointed world markets. People with extra money in their pocket could help spend this economy back to life, helping car sales, for instance, now in a record 15-month slump.

When a tax cut was not mentioned today, the Japanese stock market lost early gains, and the yen started weakening. There is talk the U.S. may intervene again and prop up the yen, as it did two weeks ago. If the yen crumbles much further, it could damage economic well-being from Asia right to Main Street USA.