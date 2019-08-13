Janet Shamlian CBS News

Janet Shamlian is a CBS News correspondent based in Houston, Texas. Shamlian's reporting is featured on all CBS News broadcasts and platforms including CBS This Morning, the CBS Evening News and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service.

Shamlian has earned some of journalism's most prestigious awards including a Peabody, an Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award and several Emmy Awards.

In a career that spans three decades, Shamlian has covered many of the biggest national and international stories of our time. She most recently covered the mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart for CBS News.

Previously, she was on the ground in Florida to cover the Pulse Nightclub massacre, and she covered Hurricane Katrina and the tornado that devastated Moore, Okla. She was the first American journalist on the scene of the 2016 Bastille Day terror attack in Nice, France.

Before joining CBS News, Shamlian spent a decade at NBC News, where she reported for "Today," "NBC Nightly News" and MSNBC.

Earlier in her career, Shamlian reported at WBBM-TV, CBS' station in Chicago, and KHOU-TV, CBS' affiliate in Houston. She also worked as a weekend news anchor at KPRC-TV in Houston.

Shamlian began her career at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

Shamlian is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. A native of Chicago, she now calls Houston her home, where she lives with her husband and five children.