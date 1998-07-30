Jackson: The Natural 'Negotiator'

When you think of Samuel L. Jackson, you might be reminded of his roles in such action films asand

Or perhaps it is his more thought-provoking work that comes to mind, like 187 and A Time To Kill. And now there's a new thriller to add to Jackson's list of credits: The Negotiator. CBS 'This Morning' Co-Anchor Mark McEwen has the report.

In The Negotiator, Jackson plays a cop framed for his partner's murder. It co-stars Kevin Spacey, who also appeared with Jackson in A Time To Kill, and was directed by 28-year-old F. Gary Gray (Set It Off).

When asked how he feels about such a youthful director, Jackson says, "There's a different dynamic there. [Gray] has a visual style that's appealing to the disposable-income people."

Jackson was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. Since then, Jackson's affinity for colorblind roles has been unmistakable.

"You can always keep working if you're not limited to a specific type," he says. "There's a very interesting dynamic, makes for a great cultural exchange. Dialogue tends to be interesting."

Especially, he adds, with co-star Spacey.

"Our work together was brief in A Time To Kill," Jackson says. "We decided that if we had an opportunity to do it again, we would. There's something energizing with him. He gives you something. You want to give something back."

Personally and professionally, Jackson has many interests. One of them is marine biology, which he studied at Morehouse College in Atlanta, from which he was expelled for having held faculty members hostage in a demand for more black studies programs.

He is also a producer. His film Eve's Bayou received widespread acclaim, picking up a variety of awards at the Independent Spirit Awards Show.

Another is Hong Kong action films. "I actually purchase a lot of them," he says. "I enjoy them. They're simple morality tales. I know a lot of folks that people are going to discover."

At heart, however, Jackson is an actor, and it's a career he chose in his efforts to deal with a childhood stuttering problem.

The long-awaited prequel to the Star Wars trilogy is the next starring role for Jackson, who has been sworn to secrecy since he shot the film last summer.

"I still can't talk about it," he says. "I'm a Jedi Master."

