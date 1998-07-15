It's The HMOs, Stupid

Well, well, well. Congress finally got it. Many Americans are fed-up with what they perceive to be the quality of HMOs and other forms of managed health care.

The concern among rank-and-file Americans is that this so-called managed health care is mostly managed to make money - not to take care of patients as patients should be taken care of. Most especially, this applies to Americans who don't have a lot of money.

If one has a lot of money, American medicine is terrific. But most folks don't. And increasingly, Americans are being squeezed into HMOs and other managed care outfits.

Concern among general citizens has been growing for a long while. The problem has been: Most people in Congress either didn't know about the concerns, or didn't care about them, or, were in the pocket of special interests making money in health care and buying influence in Washington.

You may want to note that representatives and senators don't have to worry about HMOs or managed care for themselves and their families. Generally speaking, they have special coverage that is the envy of most of their fellow Americans.

A bit harsh, you say? Well, yes, maybe. But not as harsh as some of the HMO-style health care many Americans now have.

Anyway, citizen unrest about HMOs and managed care has now, finally, gotten Congress' attention.

So Republicans are out Wednesday with an election-year response to the concerns. Ah, yes, now, just before this fall's elections. Democrats will be out with another version of their proposal later this week.

Democrats got out front on this issue. Today is the Republican's counter-punch. There'll be some back and forth from now. There are now suddenly going to be more proposals for answers to managed care problems than there are actual problems.

Today's Republican plan does not go as far toward trying to solve the problems as some moderate and centrist Republicans had wanted. This is partly because while the insurance industry contributes to both parties, it is widely believed insurance companies contribute more to the Republicans since they control Congress.

But today's Republican proposals don't give the insurance industry, which basically loves managed care, all it wants.

We'll see where all of this winds up. For the moment, it is at least mildly interesting to note that Congress has finally awakened and realized that HMOs are a problem for a lot of folks.

©1998 CBS Worldwide Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed