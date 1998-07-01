Is That A Rocket In Your Pocket?

A stuffed figure billows smoke after bottle rockets are lit in its pocket during the Consumer Protection Agency's annual fireworks safety demonstration on the Mall in Washington, D.C.

The demonstration was held to show the danger and explosive power of fireworks. In 1997, hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 8,300 fireworks related injuries.

