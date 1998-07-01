Internet Interlude In Shanghai

Even on the other side of the world, President Clinton had to know what was going on at the White House Wednesday.

So he stopped at the Internet Cafe to check the White House's Internet site - well, to have someone check it for him. The president - who has admitted having a lack of Internet skills - didn't touch the computer.

Mr. Clinton instructed as high school senior Hang Yan worked the mouse to find the site, which displayed a picture of an illuminated White House and waving American flags on either side. Among other things, the site contained the speeches Mr. Clinton has delivered while in China.

"I'm getting better than I used to be," Mr. Clinton joked of his Internet know-how. "Give me credit."

The Internet Cafe is a coffee shop and bar with computer terminals at each table. Computer buffs gather here to split the cost of surfing the Internet, roughly $2.50 per hour.

"I think it's very exciting," Mr. Clinton said. He sat at a table with two students and a teacher from the Lon Don high school, watching them access various Internet sites.

