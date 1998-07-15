Excuse me? A $1.2 billion profit for a lonely three-month span isn't good enough for the world's computer chip investors.

What else is there to say about Intel? Investors who decline to respect that kind of profit power, even if it is down almost a third from one year ago, need to ask themselves: So where are they going to put their money, if they're foolish enough to sell their Intel shares?

Internet stocks? Nah. Automobile makers might be a better bet. Ford Motor delivered a $2.4 billion quarterly profit -- not bad for a company with 1.2 billion shares outstanding.

There are 1.7 billion Intel shares, or one share for every three or so people in the world. In the thick of the semiconductor industry's gravest slump this decade, should everyone own a piece of the world's largest computer chip maker at a stock price below 80?

Some people on this small planet must want to own Intel shares. After what most writers called a lackluster earnings report, Intel shares Wednesday rose a couple points to almost 83. This week marks the first time the stock has been above 80 since May.

Here are some of our latest e-mail flashes from CBS MarketWatch users on the investment frontier -- investor beware:

"I am writing you from way across the country in Charleston, South Carolina. I was wondering about a company, WaveRider Communications Inc. They are a wireless Internet company just starting up production. There are some small players now, but apparently their technology is such that they expect better. Their board includes some solid people from Dell Computer, among others," says Brett W. Welborn. (Note: WaveRider is a Nasdaq bulletin board stock and hopes to meet requirements for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Bulletin board stocks generally are not as well capitalized as their larger corporate brethren.)

"There's no coverage of 3Dfx Interactive. On Monday, the stock was up 15 percent to 20 with 1 million shares traded. No news, no mention anywhere. Second-quarter earnings to be announced Wednesday after the market closes. They make the chipset that powers the No. 1-selling 3D Voodoo card. It was added to the Russell 2000 Index last week," says Jay Fisk.

"Rumor has it that Time Warner will vote on a Lycos deal Thursday. I have confirmed that Time Warner's Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday. It is interesting that Bob Davis will be making a keynote presentation at Internet World (in Chicago) about the convergence of traditional media and the Internet," says George Castanza.

