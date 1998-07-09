Indians Owner Bids For Browns

Cleveland Indians owner Richard Jacobs has joined the list of those filing an application for the Cleveland Browns expansion franchise.

He said he will follow up by sending the NFL a $150,000 application fee.

Jacobs has long been considered a candidate to get for the team, but until Tuesday he had not confirmed his intention, The Plain Dealer reported today.

He said intends to submit the application fee, which will entitle him to detailed franchise information he can use to formulate a bid. Half the fee is refundable to candidates not successful in the bid process.

Jacobs did not comment on whether he has partners or might consider merging his resources with another ownership group, The Plain Dealer reported.

Jacobs, 73, is chairman of the Richard E. Jacobs Group, which owns and operates shopping malls, office buildings and hotels.

A message requesting comment was left at Jacobs' office, and a marketing employee referred the call to the Cleveland-based Dix & Eaton public relations firm. Dix & Eaton spokesman Kevin Donohue said no information was available on Jacobs' possible Browns bid.

Jacobs became involved in sports in 1986 when he purchased the major league baseball's Cleveland Indians, then a struggling team in an old stadium. They now are among the league's most financially secure teams and play in Jacobs Field, which opened in 1994. Last month, Jacobs sold $60 million in stock in the team while retaining complete control of the organization.

The 30 NFL owners will eventually determine who gets the Browns. The eventual winning bid is expected to be at least $300 million.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved