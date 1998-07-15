In Texas, The Heat Is Still On

In emergency rooms all across Dallas Thursday, the patient list -- like the temperature - keeps risisng, reports

In fact, it's no longer just dangerous here -- it's deadly.

says Dr. Larry Alexander, and emergency room physician.

So far, there have been 16 heat-related deaths in Dallas since June First.

The county provided free counseling Thursday, as well as free fans for families short on resources.

"It's killer heat and it's serious," says Betty Culberth, of the Emergency Hotline.

People in Texas are accustomed to heat but never this much this early. Thursday, for the 10th straight day -- the temperature reached 100-degrees.

In these conditions doctors say everyone -- especially the very old and the very young -- is at risk.

The poor have one more reason to worry.

"I worry I'm gonna pass out and not come to," says Renee Rayford, who does not own an air conditioner.

Reported by Byron Pitts

