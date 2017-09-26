In ongoing spat, Trump hits NFL on poor ratings

President Trump continued his ongoing fight with the National Football League in the wake of his comments that pro athletes were disrespecting the American flag by participating in silent protest and kneeling during the national anthem at games, taking to Twitter to knock the league for its poor ratings.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

He also commented on the level of booing being the loudest he's "ever heard" during Monday night's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals, saying there was "great anger" at the game. It was during that game that Cowboys owner and vocal Trump supporter Jerry Jones kneeled on the turf in solidarity with players before the national anthem began to play.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, interlocked arms before the anthem played. The NFL tweeted out a video Monday night showing the moment between the two teams.

Prior to the National Anthem, the @DallasCowboys and @AZCardinals shared a moment of unity on the field. pic.twitter.com/RSWQwHTyeD — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2017

"But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made- we all love our country!" the president added.

Team owners and coaches have condemned Mr. Trump's divisive comments, standing up for their own players and teammates. At a rally last week, Mr. Trump had encouraged owners to fire players who kneeled in protest.

The White House has since come out in defense of the president, with Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying, "I think that it's always appropriate for the president of the United States to defend our flag, to defend the national anthem and to the defend the men and women who fought and died to defend it."