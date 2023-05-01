ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
In Louisiana, pregnant women struggle to get maternal health care, and the situation is getting worse
Climate advocates question if direct air capture can be scaled fast enough to slow climate change
Texas man becomes unlikely Australian rules football star, mastering world's "roughest sport"
Louisiana doctors detail unintended consequences of state's abortion ban
Australian rules football star Mason Cox explains how to play Aussie rules
