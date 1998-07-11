Hundley's Return Sparks Mets

Todd Hundley savored every moment. He heard his name shouted during batting practice, felt the chills during the national anthem and again as he walked to the plate amid a thunderous standing ovation.

Hundley

missed playing for the New York Mets , and they sure missed him.

"It was awesome," he said. "I'm never going to forget that."

Hundley made his season debut with New York Saturday night and was right in the middle of things as the Mets snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Montreal Expos.

Hundley, playing a position other than catcher for the first time in his career, started in left field and went 1-for-4 in his first game since undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery last Sept. 26.

"I'm just glad it's over with," he said. "I'm exhausted to tell you the truth, mentally and physically."

John Olerud homered twice and Rick Reed (10-5) pitched 8 1-3 innings as the Mets won for just the third time in 12 games.

Hundley's start in left was his first appearance anywhere other than behind the plate in 744 career games. He agreed to try a new position after the Mets traded for Mike Piazza, and looked good on the few balls he had to field.

The two-time All-Star received a standing ovation when he came up in the first and blooped a single. He flied to the warning track, moved p a runner on a groundout and struck out before leaving after seven innings.

"It's good to finally contribute to this team and to its success," he said. "It's been a long road to get here."

And when both benches and bullpens emptied for a minor skirmish after the first inning, Hundley was right there protecting his teammates.

"That's baseball, man," Hundley said. "It was awesome. That was cool."

Asked if it would have been wise to stay out of the fray, Hundley shook his head.

"That's not going to happen," he said. "I'm going to get in there."

The Mets were hoping his presence in the lineup would spark the club, and for at least one game it appeared to. With Hundley batting cleanup, Piazza moved into the No. 3 spot with Olerud hitting second for just the fourth time this season.

"We have a piece of the puzzle that's been missing," said Brian McRae "It's like we've been playing shorthanded."

Olerud hit a solo homer in the first off Carl Pavano (2-3) and added another in the seventh off Miguel Batista. He also singled twice, just missing a homer with a single off the wall in the second.

"That's a big-man's performance," said New York manager Bobby Valentine. "Home run to right, home run to left, single off the wall."

Reed allowed four runs and 12 hits and allowed Valentine to avoid going to his shaky bullpen any earlier than he had to. Greg McMichael got the final two outs in his first appearance since returning to the Mets from Los Angeles.

Rondell White went 3-for-4 with a homer for Montreal.

Tied 3-3, the Mets scored twice in the fifth with Hundley contributing an important groundout.

Olerud led off with a single and scored on Mike Piazza's double. Hundley then pulled the ball to the right side, moving Piazza to third where he scored on Bernard Gilkey's sacrifice fly.

"That's real good execution," Olerud said. "That's good baseball right there."

Olerud's ninth homer in the seventh made it 6-3, and McRae's 11th, a two-run shot, made it 8-3.

Trailing 3-0, the Expos tied it in the fourth inning by scoring the final run on a play very familiar to the Mets.

Orlando Cabrera doubled leading off and scored on Vladimir Guerrero's one-out RBI single. Guerrero moved up on a single by rad Fullmer and came in when White singled to right.

Mark Grudzielanek followed with a fly ball to center. As Fullmer retreated to tag at third, White was near second base when McRae caught the ball.

White was doubled up at first but not before Fullmer had crossed the plate, allowing the tying run to score. Three weeks ago, the Mets were involved in a similar situation on the final play of a win over the Yankees.

Olerud's eighth homer and an infield RBI single by Carlos Baerga gave the Mets a 2-0 lead in the first. New York made it 3-0 in the second on Olerud's 370-foot RBI single off the wall.

Pavano gave up eight hits in five innings.

Notes

With Hundley in left, Gilkey made his first start in right since 1993.

Olerud has 10 career multi-homer games.