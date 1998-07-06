Hundley Set For Mets Return

Todd Hundley is on his way back to the New York Mets, set to report to the team on Saturday.

Hundley, who underwent reconstructive surgery on his right elbow Sept. 26, returns to the team as an outfielder after New York acquired All-Star catcher Mike Piazza from the Florida Marlins in a May 22 trade.

"I'm more comfortable every day," said Hundley, who was the Mets regular catcher and set a record for the position with 41 home runs in 1996. "The more I play, the more comfortable I'm getting out there. The last couple of days, I've been comfortable and confident out there."



At first, Hundley resisted changing positions following the acquisition of Piazza. But he said he has made the adjustment, playing both left and right field for the Port St. Lucie Mets and that playing the outfield had helped speed his return to the Mets.

"Long-arming it has helped the elbow a great deal," he said Monday. "There's not as much stress. The shoulder takes most of the torque. It should be strong enough to handle that. If I was coming back as a straight catcher, I'd be three or four weeks away."

Hundley said he did not care where the Mets use him. "I've been working hard in both left and right field," he said. "It doesn't matter to me."

In 11 games with the Port St. Lucie Mets, Hundley batted .243 with two doubles, a home run and six runs batted in. He also drew 12 walks.

"The hitting is coming," he said. "I'm getting my swing back where it should be. That's the main objective. I feel good at the plate. I'm confident and I'm seeing the ball real well."

undley threw out a runner trying to stretch a single into a double on Sunday and was surprised when he experienced no pain in his elbow. "I was waiting for the elbow to light up on fire but it didn't," he said.

Hundley said the rehabilitation has been a difficult one.

"It's been such a long road, a very tough road," he said. "Now to be able to get back and have a chance to go home and play at Shea Stadium, it'll be the happiest day of the year for me. It feels like there's a million pounds off my shoulders. I'm looking forward to getting back to the team."

The Mets should have no trouble finding a place in the lineup for Hundley. Left fielder Bernard Gilkey (.229) and right fielder Butch Huskey (.247) both have struggled offensively and the team is 14th in the NL in runs scored.

"I'm not going to be able to be the savior," he said. "It takes 25 to win. I'll hit as hard as I can and try to get the offense going."

General manager Steve Phillips said Hundley would play games with Port St. Lucie and Gulf Coast through Wednesday, then join the Mets' Norfolk affiliate on Thursday and move to New York for Saturday's game against the Montreal Expos.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved