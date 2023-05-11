Watch CBS News
Essentials

How to watch the 2023 NBA playoffs

By Jennifer Martin

/ Essentials

gettyimages-1488997181-james-harden-76ers-nba-playoffs.jpg
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It's been an eventful basketball season. The NBA playoffs are in full swing and two exciting games will be on ESPN tonight: The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST, followed by the Denver Nuggets playing against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. EST. 

These NBA conference semifinal games will determine which teams make it to the conference finals. Find out how to catch tonight's games and see who might end up as NBA champions. You don't even need a cable subscription.

Get access to ESPN live now:

Hulu bundle with ESPN, $70 a month

NBA conference semifinal game schedule

Don't miss a single moment of the NBA playoffs, starting with the conference semifinals tonight, which will be airing on ESPN.

Thursday, May 11 (conference semifinals, all times EST)

  • Eastern Conference: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Western Conference: No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 4 Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, May 12 (conference semifinals, all times EST)

  • Eastern Conference: No. 5 New York Knicks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Western Conference: No. 6 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. on ESPN

What about the rest of the playoffs?

The NBA playoff schedule is tentative, depending on the results of the other games and which channels will end up with coverage. The conference finals are slated to begin on Tuesday, May 16, but the date may be moved up to Sunday, May 14. These games will air on ABC, ESPN and TNT, with exact details to come later. The NBA draft lottery will also begin on May 16, which will air on ESPN. Finally the NBA final will begin on Sunday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. EST. All games of the NBA finals 2023 will be shown on ABC. 

How can I watch the 2023 NBA conference semifinals?

gettyimages-1253749861-steph-curry-lebron-james-nba-playoffs-noah-graham-nbae-via-getty-images.jpg
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The best way to watch the 2023 NBA playoff games airing on ESPN is through the Hulu + Live TV bundle. The bundle includes Disney+, ESPN+ (which allows you to watch live sports) and gives you access to an endless amount of both streaming content and live television events. No matter who you're rooting for, you'll feel like a champion with this many great streaming sports options.

Sign up for the Hulu + Live TV with ESPN+ and Disney+ bundle, $70 a month

Get Hulu + Live TV, $70

SlingTV

Sling TV is a low-cost live TV streaming platform that offers access to more than 40 channels, including ESPN, Disney, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, MSNBC, NBC Sports, Syfy, FS1, TBS and Fox (based on your local available channels). All Sling TV packages include 50 hours of DVR storage, so you can record your favorite live shows to stream later. 

Right now, you can get the first month half-off.

Sling TV, $20 (reduced from $40) for your first month

Get half-off your first month

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming services that has live TV events for almost every sport imaginable, including international ones, plus over 100 other channels. Did we mention that they give you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

FuboTV, starting at $75 a month

$$75 and up at FuboTV

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including NBC, Fox, ESPN and more. No matter what your viewing needs are, DirecTV Stream should have a monthly package that will serve you. Prices on DirecTV Stream services start at $65 a month for the first three months, then $75 a month thereafter.

DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month

$65 at DirecTV Stream

The best TV deals ahead of the NBA playoffs 

724a0f4a-3c6c-40f9-a6f6-5c533d580b47-f6016b77024af670188f14df8f54870f1.jpg
Walmart

Looking for a new television for all your sports watching needs? Watch the 2023 March Madness tournament on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

Related content:

Jennifer Martin
jcm.jpg

Jennifer Martin is an expert on streaming and deals for CBS Essentials. She has a soft spot for foodie culture, beauty and wellness products and all things pop culture. Jennifer lives in Richmond, VA with her family of five, plus a cat, a dog and a frog.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 4:27 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.