How to watch the 2023 NBA playoffs

It's been an eventful basketball season. The NBA playoffs are in full swing and two exciting games will be on ESPN tonight: The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST, followed by the Denver Nuggets playing against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. EST.

These NBA conference semifinal games will determine which teams make it to the conference finals. Find out how to catch tonight's games and see who might end up as NBA champions. You don't even need a cable subscription.

NBA conference semifinal game schedule

Don't miss a single moment of the NBA playoffs, starting with the conference semifinals tonight, which will be airing on ESPN.

Thursday, May 11 (conference semifinals, all times EST)

Eastern Conference: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Western Conference: No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 4 Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, May 12 (conference semifinals, all times EST)

Eastern Conference: No. 5 New York Knicks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 5 New York Knicks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Western Conference: No. 6 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. on ESPN

What about the rest of the playoffs?

The NBA playoff schedule is tentative, depending on the results of the other games and which channels will end up with coverage. The conference finals are slated to begin on Tuesday, May 16, but the date may be moved up to Sunday, May 14. These games will air on ABC, ESPN and TNT, with exact details to come later. The NBA draft lottery will also begin on May 16, which will air on ESPN. Finally the NBA final will begin on Sunday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. EST. All games of the NBA finals 2023 will be shown on ABC.

How can I watch the 2023 NBA conference semifinals?

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The best way to watch the 2023 NBA playoff games airing on ESPN is through the Hulu + Live TV bundle. The bundle includes Disney+, ESPN+ (which allows you to watch live sports) and gives you access to an endless amount of both streaming content and live television events. No matter who you're rooting for, you'll feel like a champion with this many great streaming sports options.

Sling TV is a low-cost live TV streaming platform that offers access to more than 40 channels, including ESPN, Disney, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, MSNBC, NBC Sports, Syfy, FS1, TBS and Fox (based on your local available channels). All Sling TV packages include 50 hours of DVR storage, so you can record your favorite live shows to stream later.

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming services that has live TV events for almost every sport imaginable, including international ones, plus over 100 other channels. Did we mention that they give you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

DirecTV streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including NBC, Fox, ESPN and more. No matter what your viewing needs are, DirecTV Stream should have a monthly package that will serve you. Prices on DirecTV Stream services start at $65 a month for the first three months, then $75 a month thereafter.

