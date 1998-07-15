How To Help Your Pet Chill Out

While people are at risk from the soaring temperatures that have scorched the nation, animals are also in danger from dehydration and heat exhaustion.

The Houston Zoo has taken precautionary measures to keep their animals safe from the record-breaking temperatures. Jim Dobberstine, the zoo's Senior Zookeeper of Large Mammals, told CBS This Morning Co-Anchor Mark McEwen how he's keeping his creatures cool, as well as how cat and dog owners can help their pets beat the heat.



"You can see the rhinos and cheetah staying in the shade," Dobberstine said. "We like the animals to have as much shade as possible. That's very important for them - protection from the sun."

Dobberstine suggests the same treatment for cats, dogs, and other domestic pets.

"Protect them from the sunlight. If they'll be outdoors, provide them with shady areas where they can get out of the sun," he advised. "If they'll be indoors, keep your house air conditioned or windows open so they can get good air circulation."

Taking care of pets in the heat is like taking care of yourself. As with people, plenty of cool drinking water is essential for animals during the hot summertime, and animals should never be left in a car - even with the windows rolled down.

Also like humans, pets can suffer from heat stroke, which can be fatal. Dobberstine said that animals may become lethargic if they are suffering from heat stroke.

"Try to get your dog to drink water if you can," Dobberstine said. "Get them to cool down and call your veterinarian in the case of that situation."

For his own animals, Dobberstine is careful to take precautionary measures against the soaring heat. Elephants are hosed down daily with cool water, while bears are given "bear pops" (ice pops). The sea lion pool is kept at a cool temperature, and some animals have water misters and shady areas in their exhibits.

To some wild creatures such as the zebra and camel, the heat couldn't be more wonderful.

"They like to be out in the heat," Dobberstine said. "The camel sleeps out in the sun as opposed to the shade we provided for him."

