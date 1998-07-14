How To Get A Vacation Tax Break

Let's say you have a business meeting somewhere in America, someplace you'd like to go for vacation as well.have advice on how you can deduct some of the cost.

First, there is a rule to remember: At least half of the trip must be work or work-related. That means you have to spend more days working full-time than playing. If that's the case, you can deduct the full cost of travel to and from your destination.

In fact, if you book a flight that includes a Saturday night stay-over to save money, the IRS says that all of the travel costs are deductible, even if you spend the weekend sightseeing. If your trip is primarily pleasure, you can only deduct expenses directly related to business.

Here's an example and a good tip: If you schedule a meeting on Friday and attend a seminar on Monday, the IRS allows you to count the weekend as a business-related event. Therefore, you can write off a portion of a weeklong vacation because four days were considered work days, even if you spent two of those days by the hotel pool.

You may not deduct any non-business expenses incurred during this business trip, like theater tickets or tickets to a ballgame. As for your spouse, unless you can prove that your spouse is part of the business trip Â— acting as your secretary or is there because the boss said spouses have to attend Â— you can't deduct their travel expenses.

But you can deduct your full expenses, like the cost of a single hotel room, a rental car, and the full single airfare, even though you got a family fare by flying with your spouse. Of course, if you choose to drive, the entire cost of driving is tax deductible even if the whole family is in the car.

Therefore, on the hotel room, for example, you only have to pay the difference between the cost of a single and a double room and on the rental car. It can be used for anything, including your spouse's sightseeing trips.

Many business meetings are held aboard cruise ships, in which case you still may have tax deductions available. If the ship is registered in the United States and all ports of call are located in the U.S. and its possessions, then you can deduct up to $2,000 per year for the cost of attending such conventions.

Foreign travel is handled differently. If your overseas business trip is for one week or less, or at least three quarters of the trip is spent on business activities, the total airfare is deductible. If you have no control over arranging the trip Â— your company handles all the arrangements, for example Â— the trip is also fully deductible.

If you stay more than a week, half the air fare is still deductible. One tip: When you add up the days to determine if your trip is longer than a week, count the day of your return but not the day of your departure.

Business conventions abroad are generally fully deductible if the convention is directly related to your busiess and if it's reasonable that the meeting be held outside the U.S. Again, if you're ordered to go to a foreign convention by your company and you have no control, the full cost is tax deductible if your company doesn't reimburse you.

You can even take advantage of other people's vacations. The IRS permits you to rent out your house - either your primary house or your vacation home Â— for 14 days or less. You can charge anything you want, and you don't have to report it to the IRS. Now that's a good deal!

