House Judiciary Committee takes on internet hate - watch live

In the wake of an attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last month that was livestreamed on Facebook, the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning will hear from tech industry representatives about their efforts to stem the tide of hateful content and messaging on social media.

Tuesday's hearing will focus on hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism. Witnesses testifying before the committee include Neil Potts, Facebook director of public policy; Alexandra Walden, Google counsel for free expression and human rights; Eva Paterson, president of the nonprofit Equal Justice Society; Eileen Hershenov, senior vice-president of the Anti-Defamation League; and Candace Owens, communication director for the nonprofit Talking Point USA.

It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.