Live

Watch CBSN Live

House Judiciary Committee takes on internet hate - watch live

By Graham Kates

/ CBS News

CBSN

In the wake of an attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last month that was livestreamed on Facebook, the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning will hear from tech industry representatives about their efforts to stem the tide of hateful content and messaging on social media.

Tuesday's hearing will focus on hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism. Witnesses testifying before the committee include Neil Potts, Facebook director of public policy; Alexandra Walden, Google counsel for free expression and human rights; Eva Paterson, president of the nonprofit Equal Justice Society; Eileen Hershenov, senior vice-president of the Anti-Defamation League; and Candace Owens, communication director for the nonprofit Talking Point USA.

You can watch the hearing in the video player above. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

First published on April 9, 2019 / 9:59 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBSNews.com.