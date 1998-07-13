Hopes Dashed On End To GM Strike

High-level talks to end two strikes that have crippled General Motor's North American production have stalled, while the world's largest automaker prepared to reopen three assembly plants Monday.

GM's chief negotiator, Vice President Gerald Knechtel, returned to Detroit late Sunday, saying he was disappointed that weekend talks had not resulted in a settlement as he had hoped.

Plant-level talks were to continue Monday. Knechtel said he would remain available to talk to United Auto Worker leaders, but his departure after nearly two weeks of face-to-face, high-level talks with UAW Vice President Richard Shoemaker was a setback.

CBS News Correspondent Jeffrey Kofman reports that some union leaders believe the strike could go on until mid-August.

"It's clear it's going to go on for a while longer," said Shoemaker, who planned to remain in Flint.

GM had been pushing for a settlement to coincide with Monday's end of the company's two-week summer vacation shutdown. The automaker plans to reopen its Saturn car plant in Tennessee, its truck plant in Oshawa, Ontario, and a small-car plant in Mexico, the only ones unaffected so far by the strike.

GM's 26 other major assembly plants in North America will remain closed, along with more than 100 parts plants. In addition to 9,200 striking workers, about 162,000 other workers have been idled.

Losses totaled nearly $1.2 billion before the company began its previously scheduled vacation shutdown June 29. Losses of between $75 million to $80 million a day will begin piling up again Monday.

At a news conference Sunday, Knechtel said the company would "intensify our scrutiny" of ways to conserve money, including taking a closer look at planned capital investments. GM has hinted before that the strikes may force it to move up plans to eliminate slow-selling vehicle lines and close some plants.

He also said the company would continue to pursue its grievance alleging that the strikes are illegal under the UAW contract. The union has rejected the grievance, but it can be appealed.

"We're going to pursue these and many other avenues to bring a conclusion to these work stoppages," Knechtel said. "And we're going to turn our attention to those avenues beginning immediately."

