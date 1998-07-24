Homers Lift Braves Past Phillies

Yanked for loafing two games ago, Andruw Jones made sure no one could accuse him of not trying.

Jones

was pulled by Atlanta manager Bobby Cox earlier this week for letting a lazy fly ball drop in for a base hit. So when he struck out Thursday night on a wild pitch, he knew just what he had to do.

"I heard the ball hit the ground, and I said, `OK, I've got to run," Jones said after the Atlanta Braves edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night. "I just hustled to first."

Jones reclaimed a little respect from his manager Thursday when he reached on the wild pitch, then scored the Braves' first run.

And he earned a little more by firing a strike from center field to cut down Scott Rolen trying to advance to third on a fly ball in the third inning. It was Jones' major league-leading 12th outfield assist.

"That one run he scored was big," Cox said. "Then the throw-out at third. That's what he can do."

Javy Lopez and Curtis Pride hit back-to-back homers to snap a sixth-inning tie and Kevin Millwood (11-5) gave up eight hits and two runs in seven innings.

"My location was pretty good tonight," Millwood said. "And my change-up worked better than it has all year."

Kerry Ligtenberg struck out the side in the ninth for his 12th save as the Braves swept a two-game series from the Phillies.

"They're a very talented team," Philadelphia manager Terry Francona said. "They have it all -- good piching, hitting and defense."

Lopez hit his 21st homer and Pride followed with his third in the sixth off Tyler Green (6-7) to give the Braves a 3-1 lead.

After reaching on the wild pitch in the fifth, Jones moved to third on a single and scored on Keith Lockhart's sacrifice fly.

Green drove in the Phillies' first run in the second inning. His one-out sac fly scored Gregg Jefferies, who singled and took third on a pair of hits.

The Phillies loaded the bases after Green's sacrifice fly, but Desi Relaford popped out to end the threat. Relaford, who went 0-for-4, now has two hits in his last 44 at-bats.

Philadelphia made it 3-2 in the seventh when Kevin Sefcik's groundout scored Bobby Abreu.

Green gave up nine hits and three runs in seven innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

Notes

Pride replaced Michael Tucker , who was a late scratch. The outfielder sprained his left ankle while running to first in Wednesday night's game. Tucker struck out pinch-hitting in the ninth.

Atlanta shortstop Walt Weiss has missed six of the last seven games because of a sore right quadriceps.

Gerald Williams is 16-for-83 (.193) against right-handers, but 26-for-62 (.419) against lefties.

Doug Glanville didn't start for the second straight game because of a sore left wrist. An MRI Thursday revealed no structural damage. Glanville did pinch-run for Jefferies in the eighth and remained in the game in center, but Phillies manager Terry Francona said before the game that Glanville may not play any of the weekend series with Florida.