Homer Lifts Phillies Past Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies are 87-75 since last year's All-Star break, but Scott Rolen isn't eager to publicize that fact.

"Quietly, we're in the wild card hunt," Rolen said after he hit a three-run homer in the Phillies 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. "Nobody in the league knows that."

"Maybe our best weapon is being anonymous," added Doug Glanville, who went 3-for-4.

The win gave the Phillies a 43-42 record at the All-Star break, the first time they've been over .500 at the break since 1995.

The Brewers (also 43-42) have a winning record at the break for the first time since 1992, but manager Phil Garner is hoping his hitters come back from the time off with more pop in their bats.

"We're just not hitting at all, especially when we have a chance to put a few runs on the board," he said. "We went through something like this in late May and the first 10 games of June. Now we're back at it."

Philadelphia scored the eventual winning run in the third against Cal Eldred (4-6) on doubles by Desi Relaford and Rico Brogna. The hit gave Brogna 67 RBIs this season, the most by a Phillie at the All-Star break since Mike Schmidt's 68 in 1979.

"The three guys in front of me in the lineup have geen getting on," said Brogna, who has hit cleanup most of the season. "It seems like every day there's an opportunity to drive in a run, if not several runs."

Rookie Carlton Loewer (3-1) gave up seven hits while walking none and striking out four, and Mark Leiter worked the last two innings for his 17th save.

Eldred gave up six hits and four runs in 6 2-3 innings. Milwaukee got solo homers from Bobby Hughes and John Jaha.

"I don't know if the break will change anything," Garner said. "We're not tired. We may look tired, but we're not. We need a change of mindset, that's what we need."

Rolen's three-run homer in the first gave the Phillies a 3-1 lead, and each team scored once in the third.

Jaha's homer leading off the seventh narrowed Philadelphia's lead to 4-3. The Brewers had runners on first and third with two outs in the eighth, but Leiter struck out Jeff Cirillo to end the inning.

Notes:



The attendance of 20,116 put the Phillies over the million mark at 1,016,080. Last year at this time, the Phillies had drawn 879,332.



The Brewers had won their previous five road series prior to losing this one.



Brogna is on a pace to drive in 130 runs, which would be the most by a lefthanded-hitting Phillie since Chuck Klein had 130 in 1932.



Bobby Abreu's 11 outfield assists lead the major leagues and are the most by a Phillie since Phil Bradley had 14 in 1988.

