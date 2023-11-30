Michael Latt, social justice strategist with deep Hollywood ties, murdered by homeless woman; police arrest suspect

Court documents show that suspect in Hollywood philanthropist's death was stalking his friend Court documents show that suspect in Hollywood philanthropist's death was stalking his friend 03:13

A 36-year-old homeless woman is facing charges in the murder of Michael Latt inside his Los Angeles home Monday evening in what's being called a targeted attack.

Latt was a social justice advocate with deep ties to Hollywood.

Jameelah Elena Michl was arrested at the scene for allegedly breaking into Latt's home in the Miracle Mile area and fatally shooting the 33-year-old in the head.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Alandele Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday, where they found Lat suffering from a gunshot wound. Latt, the CEO of Lead With Love, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said Michl lived in her vehicle, which was parked nearby. They say she remained at the scene and was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. Michl is currently being held on $3 million bail.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Michl targeted Latt "for being friends with a woman she had been stalking." Prosecutors said Michl knocked on the door of Latt's home, then forced her way inside and shot Latt with a semi-automatic handgun.

KCAL News has learned that a female film director, who was friends with Latt, sought and obtained a restraining order against Michl over the summer. According to court papers, Michl worked as an extra on one of the director's films, then stalked the director after filming concluded.

The director said in the court papers that Michl began delivering disturbing letters to her home, including some that made comments suggesting she was prepared to shoot herself.

Latt's ties to Hollywood include his mother, Michelle Satter. She is the founding senior director of artists programs at the Sundance Institute.

Latt's father is film producer David Latt. His brother, Franklin Latt, is an agent at Creative Artists Agency.

After Latt's death, Satter posted on social media that her son had "devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color, and leveraged storytelling for enduring change."

Latt worked in entertainment marketing for several years, but it was his work for social justice collective Blackout for Human Rights that led him to social justice activism.

Latt was also a film marketing consultant who worked with filmmaker Ryan Coogler and musician/actor Common on various campaigns.