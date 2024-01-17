Highland Popcorn to open in St. Paul, employing people with disabilities

St. Paul’s Highland Popcorn aims to give meaningful work to people of all abilities St. Paul’s Highland Popcorn aims to give meaningful work to people of all abilities 01:52

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It can be difficult for people with disabilities to find a job. But now, a new nonprofit business in St. Paul will help make that easier. Highland Popcorn in St. Paul will soon open, employing people with disabilities.

"This is a meaningful workforce with a big heart," Highland Popcorn founder and president Shamus O'Meara said.

O'Meara knows how hard it can be for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to find a job.

"That gap after high school to try to find meaningful employment can be really difficult," he said.

His 25-year-old son Conor O'Meara has autism and will be employed at Highland Popcorn once they open.

"It means a lot to me to work somewhere that I love that I cherish all my life," Conor O'Meara said.

Highland Popcorn will work with different organizations, including MSS and Focus Beyond to employ people with varying abilities.

To start, the popcorn will be sold at the store as well as at Lunds & Byerlys, which is leasing the space to them in St. Paul.

"The job is somewhat repetitive in nature with the different tasks, and I think that draws to the strengths of people with autism and other disabilities," Shamus O'Meara said.

Shamus O'Meara hopes it becomes a community space and a business model other employers can replicate, giving all people thoughtful and meaningful work.

"Providing a job is life-changing. It's not just about a job, it's about friendships, it's about connections, it's about getting out in the community, and these are really great things," Shamus O'Meara said.

Highland Popcorn is located in the Highland Village Center on Ford Parkway in St. Paul. The store plans to open Super Bowl weekend.