High-Tech Layoffs

Some of the best known names in the technology business are shedding workers.

Motorola is slashing 15,000 from its workforce. Intel is cutting 3,000 workers, and National Semiconductor is laying off 1,300 employees.

Most of the layoffs have pierced the semiconductor business, the heart of the technology sector.

The prices for computer chips have come under pressure from Asian competition. Chipmakers in that region are taking advantage of weak currencies to build and sell cheaper semiconductors.

The bottom line for the sector has also suffered from the rise of inexpensive personal computers.

Binti Harvey, CBS MarketWatch technology reporter, says the popularity of personal computers costing less than $1,000 is causing prices to go down for both vendors and component manufacturers.

Industry analyst Dan Scovel, from Fahnestock & Co. Inc., says big manufacturers such as Intel are feeling it the worst and laying off most.

Layoffs in the semiconductor business at this point appear to be pretty much restricted to the very large companies with large corporate infrastructures.

However, Binti Harvey reports that industry watchers think layoffs in the technology sector are almost over.

"After this quarter we probably won't see too many more layoffs," says Harvey. "However, the hiring is probably not going to recommence until next year at this time."

Contrary to what's happening on the hardware side of the industry, Harvey adds that right now there is plenty of demand for workers at software and Internet companies.

Looking forward, there is expected to be plenty of demand for workers across the entire high-tech sector.

The technology industry now employs about four and a half million people. The government predicts that number will more than double by the year 2000.

Written By CBS MarketWatch Correspondent Stacey Tisdale