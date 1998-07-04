Hershiser, Giants Stop Dodgers

It didn't matter that much to Orel Hershiser that he was making his first start against his former team.

"The Dodgers have made so many changes that it's not really the same team it was when I was there," said Hershiser, who allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings in the San Francisco Giants' 6-3 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Hershiser, who pitched for the Dodgers from 1983-94, was focused on grabbing the victory. He had not won in his last four starts, after winning six straight. His last victory was June 5 at Seattle.

"I at least ended the half on a winning note," he said.

Hershiser (7-6) almost didn't get out of it with the win. The Giants were down 2-1 until J.T. Snow hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

"Tonight, I don't think he had great stuff," catcher Brian Johnson said. "I think he struggled every inning. But I don't think a lot of guys noticed it."

Charlie Hayes also homered for the Giants, and Robb Nen pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

With the Giants trailing 2-1, Snow homered deep into the right-field bleachers in the fifth off Dodgers starter Ismael Valdes (6-8). The shot scored Barry Bonds, who walked, and Stan Javier, who singled.

It was Snow's third homer in two games and his 10th of the season.

"He's having a heck of a run," Giants manager Dusty Baker said. "He's quietly around 50 RBIs, which is right where he was at this time last year. I wouldn't mind a replay of last season."

Valdes, who threw a one-hitter last Saturday against Pittsburgh, allowed four runs n eight hits in six innings.

"It was only one bad pitch," Valdes said of Snow's homer. "It's what I wanted to throw, but he was looking for it. Basically, he got it. Give him credit for that."

Javier put the Giants up 1-0 in the first with an RBI single.

Sheffield, the only Dodger to make the All-Star team, led off the second with his 14th homer of the season to tie it. Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Raul Mondesi's 19th homer.

After Los Angeles loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, Bobby Bonilla hit a fielder's choice grounder that second baseman Bill Mueller couldn't get to first in time for the double play. Jim Eisenreich scored on the play to narrow the Giants' lead to 4-3.

Hayes added a two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Mark Guthrie.

A sellout crowd and chilly temperatures at 3Com Park made it seem more like a 49ers game. The archrival Dodgers and a fireworks show after the game brought out the fans, who chanted "Beat LA" throughout the game.

"There was excitement in the crowd," Dodgers manager Glenn Hoffman said. "That was a typical Giant-Dodger game right there."

Dodgers interim general manager Tommy Lasorda was loudly booed when he crossed the field to watch batting practice before the game. In response, Lasorda blew kisses to the crowd.

Notes:

Bonds was back in the lineup for the Giants after taking Thursday off. ... Bonilla, who had been placed on the DL on June 20 with an intestinal infection, returned to the Dodgers' lineup. The Dodgers optioned Paul LoDuca to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for Bonilla.

Javier, who was batting fourth, entered the game 5-for-10 against Valdes.

It was the first of 12 games between the Giants and Dodgers this season.

Javier extended his hitting streak to eight games with his RBI single in the first.

Aurilia left the game in the fifth inning with sore left hip.

The Dodgers have not won four straight since Aug. 26-30 last season.