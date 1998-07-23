Heat Wave Powers Utility Usage

Utilities across the Northeastern United States are nearing record power usage as consumers spend up a storm on their electricity bills to put the chill on a heat wave this week.

Detroit Edison went so far as to ask customers to take it easy on their air conditioners during the stifling heat. Some Detroit area customers apparently responded. The utility said it saw a bit of a decline in demand.

"If people are hot, they are going to keep themselves relaxed, cool, and forget about what is asked by them," said spokesman Scott Simons. The record for peak demand at Detroit Edison was 10,704 megawatts on June 25, 1998; the Michigan utility expected to top that Wednesday.

New York City's supplier, ConEdison , expected it might hit an all-time for power use as temperatures climbed to a sidewalk-melting 95 degrees Wednesday. Virginia Power also expected to beat its all-time record of 14,910 megawatts set in February 1996.

The hot and humid climate in the Northeastern U.S. follows from more than two weeks of record heat across Texas and the rest of the Southwest.

As residential customers use more power, their bills climb higher. Duke Energy Corporation said residential electricity bills rose 50 percent over the month of June. Overall, the utility on Wednesday reported a 14 percent increase in electrical sales over the second quarter.

"Obviously the more electricity you drain, (the more of) a bump up in your monthly bill," Detroit's Simon said.

With the kind of volatility seen in the wholesale electricity market recently - where prices for power spiked briefly into the thousands of dollars for kilowatts per hour in the Midwest in June - are residential customers going to beginning paying more per hour for power?

"Right now, it looks like most residential customers are fairly protected from some of the price spikes that we've seen going on," said John Castagna, a spokesman for the Edison Electrical Institute, a Washington industry group.

Some residential customers who lives in areas where deregulation is under way may see the higher wholesale costs reflected in their bills.

ConEdison, for example, has shifted 70,500 of its 3 million customers to a pool where they can buy electricity from 16 suppliers in the first phase of its "Retail Choice" program. Most the customers chose a flat monthly fee for their electricity, but those who took the risk of a lower price in return for a variable rate may be in for a surprise.

For now, large corporate customers are the ones who are likely to get hit with unexpected bills, said Charles Weliky, COO of ConEd Energy, a subsidiary involved in wholesale hedging strategies.

"We don't really have large industrial customers, but as you go across the country, I think you'll find some that took the risk," he said.

El Niño has lifted temperatures about 19 percent above normal in the U.S. this year.

Written By Mike Surace & Emily Church, CBS MarketWatch