Heart Disease Is Family Affair

If you have a brother or sister with heart disease, what does it mean for you? looks at a new study of the link between heart disease and genetics.

Whether you have a lot in common with your siblings or you think you're nothing alike, if your brother or sister is diagnosed with heart disease, you need to pay attention.

A study just published in the journal Hypertension finds that siblings of patients who have been diagnosed with heart disease before the age of 60 had a greater risk of developing high blood pressure.

Researchers looked at more than 850 apparently healthy siblings of people with heart disease. They found that 44 percent of the siblings had high blood pressure, but the majority of people studied didn't know that they were at risk.

The two main dangers of high blood pressure are increased risk of heart disease and stroke, but kidney failure can result from high blood pressure as well.

It is still unclear to what degree hypertension can be attributed to genetics and what role environment and behavior play. It is known, however, that if a family member has high blood pressure, you, too, are at risk.

The bottom line: If your brother or sister has heart disease, talk to your doctor.

Reported by Dr. Emily Senay